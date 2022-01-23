$32.18 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) will post $32.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $32.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year sales of $116.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEAV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of WEAV stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 159,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,701. Weave Communications has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

