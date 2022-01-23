$301.95 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report sales of $301.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.00 million and the lowest is $262.04 million. Denbury reported sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

DEN traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.43. 739,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,461. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

