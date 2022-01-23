$3.40 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce sales of $3.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%.

APVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,261,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,729,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 138,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

