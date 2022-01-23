265 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

