2,413,000 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,413,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,655,000. Ross Stores makes up about 1.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after buying an additional 596,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after buying an additional 194,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,935,000 after buying an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after buying an additional 700,164 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.05 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.