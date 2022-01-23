$237.75 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce $237.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.54 million to $238.91 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $216.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $927.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.80 million to $929.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 303,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,839. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 171.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

