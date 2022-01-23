23,645 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $9,833,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 695,355 shares of company stock valued at $107,160,094. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

