$23.61 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report sales of $23.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 billion. FedEx posted sales of $21.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $92.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.73 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $96.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.84 billion to $99.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FDX opened at $244.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.91. FedEx has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

