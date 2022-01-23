$21.53 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post sales of $21.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.75 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $20.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $88.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.54 million to $90.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $95.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $101.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $488.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

