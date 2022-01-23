$206.15 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce sales of $206.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.20 million and the highest is $208.70 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $98.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $777.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $857.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $866.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $4,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,104. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.