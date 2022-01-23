$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.63. Danaher reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $280.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.07 and its 200 day moving average is $308.67. The company has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

