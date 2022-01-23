19,207 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

