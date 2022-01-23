18,020 Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old Second Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth $497,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth $146,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

