175,630 Shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,193 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,687 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

