$175.15 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post $175.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $165.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $694.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $700.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $700.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $706.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 141,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,205. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 50.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after buying an additional 130,889 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

