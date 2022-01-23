17,490 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sonos by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sonos by 16.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 41.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after buying an additional 184,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. Sonos’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

