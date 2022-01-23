$153.03 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post sales of $153.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.70 million. Trustmark reported sales of $180.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $653.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.60 million to $653.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $627.43 million, with estimates ranging from $622.60 million to $632.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.88. 375,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,885. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

