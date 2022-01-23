1,469 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after buying an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $341.87 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

