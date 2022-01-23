$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to report sales of $13.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year sales of $34.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,664. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

