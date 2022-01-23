$13.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce $13.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $15.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $83.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 38.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter.

SANW stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $91.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

