$12.83 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.18 billion and the highest is $13.46 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $17.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $48.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.48 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $52.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $343.91. 4,895,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

