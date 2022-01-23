10,957 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.