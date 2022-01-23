$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $120.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

