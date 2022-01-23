$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $437.94. The stock had a trading volume of 592,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.36 and its 200 day moving average is $475.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

