$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $937.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $12.19 on Thursday, reaching $1,458.34. 220,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,563.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,515.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

