$0.98 EPS Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,445. 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 882.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

