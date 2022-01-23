$0.84 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Catalent stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.08. 1,174,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,530. Catalent has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,007,540 shares of company stock valued at $388,833,744 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Catalent by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Catalent by 188.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 391.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

