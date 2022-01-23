$0.62 EPS Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $68,421,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after buying an additional 163,901 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWK opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

