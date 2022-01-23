-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Wayfair posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Wayfair by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $139.72 on Thursday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.65.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

