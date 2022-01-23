$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. North American Construction Group reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 76,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

