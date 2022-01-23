$0.34 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $99,536 over the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. 68,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

