-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Equillium stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equillium by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

