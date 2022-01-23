-$0.28 EPS Expected for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

CRKN opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

