$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVOP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of EVOP opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -257.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

