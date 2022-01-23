$0.18 EPS Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Farmland Partners reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE FPI opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $372.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

