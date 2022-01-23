-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTZ. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of INTZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 79,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,593,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intrusion by 72.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,157 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Intrusion by 59.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 313.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

