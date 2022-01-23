$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 725,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,178,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,087,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,033,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

