Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $325.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $330.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.15.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $241.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 155.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 70,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.