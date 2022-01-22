Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.45.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

