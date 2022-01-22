ZIMBOCASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.33 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $49.33 million and approximately $22,784.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.84 or 0.06848682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,102.24 or 1.00342467 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003247 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

