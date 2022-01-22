ZelaaPayAE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $211,900.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $161,035.05 and $211,900.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014500 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

