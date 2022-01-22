Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ZDGE stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90. Zedge has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zedge by 393.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zedge during the third quarter worth $673,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the second quarter worth $716,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Zedge during the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 688.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

