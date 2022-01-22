Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL opened at €67.16 ($76.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €73.12 and a 200-day moving average of €84.07. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.