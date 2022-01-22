Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €104.00 ($118.18) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €67.16 ($76.32) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.07. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

