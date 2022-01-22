Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) to Hold

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VVOS opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.21.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.