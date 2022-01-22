Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to “Buy”

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPNE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $435.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.17.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

