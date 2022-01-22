Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to “Hold”

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $5.36 on Thursday. NextCure has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $148.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 313,220 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

