Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.63.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $97.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

