Zacks Investment Research Lowers SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to Strong Sell

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE SBOW opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

