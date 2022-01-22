Zacks Investment Research Lowers Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to Hold

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.73. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 574,017 shares in the last quarter.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

